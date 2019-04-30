Scott Wolter Excavates America's Lost History in AMERICAN UNEARTHED on Travel Channel

For decades, Scott Wolter has honed his skills in the sciences looking for historical answers within the natural world. Now, he continues his quest for the truth on Travel Channel in the new season of "America Unearthed," premiering Tuesday, May 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. In the 10-episode one-hour series, Wolter explores some of America's deepest secrets, digging up mysteries that have been hidden until now. Using his background as a forensic geologist and teaming up with eyewitnesses and other experts in their respective fields, Wolter is determined to find new evidence and ultimately the proof that's been buried in time suggesting history isn't what we've been told.

"Every day, Science finds something new," said Wolter. "We find new species, discover previously unknown societies and learn that the world isn't quite what we thought. There has never been a better time to use Science to solve the mysteries of history."

In the premiere episode, "Vikings in the Desert," premiering Tuesday, May 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Wolter receives a call about alleged Viking artifacts found in the Arizona desert. Using state-of-the-art XRF (X-ray fluorescence) identification technology and insight from a Viking historian, Wolter starts his search in the southwestern desert. From there, new leads take him to California to excavate a supposed buried Viking ship that might have once sailed America's vast inland sea and to Mexico to examine a petroglyph depicting what could be Viking travelers. The episode produces some unexpected results and opens the door to further expeditions into where the Vikings went and why.

"Alien Artifacts" - Premieres Tuesday, June 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Scott Wolter receives artifacts unearthed in central Mexico and is intrigued by the scenes they depict: Mesoamerican people worshipping what can only be described as aliens. After learning they're over 9,000 years old, Wolter heads to Veracruz, Mexico, to investigate for himself. THE HUNT leads him into caves with strange inscriptions hinting that an unknown ancient society may have had contact with alien life.

"Cave of Secrets" - Premieres Tuesday, June 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Scott Wolter visits a mysterious cave in rural Pennsylvania that made headlines when it was first discovered in the 1980s for reportedly having cultural connections to pre-revolutionary America. Wolter's investigation leads to the discovery of a strange artifact that may be the remnants of a fraternal society that used the cave for rituals. During his search, he interviews local historians and members of the community, discovering that throughout time, the cave may have been home to some of America's most important historical events as well.

"The Ripper Unmasked" - Premieres Tuesday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

The identity of Jack the Ripper has captivated the world for over 100 years. What we know about the infamous killer is that he brutally murdered women with medical precision, wrote taunting letters to the authorities and was able to evade capture. However, shocking new evidence of a potential Freemasonic connection, as well as extensive medical research into a 19th century disease, proves pivotal, launching Scott Wolter on an epic hunt. Wolter wants to prove whether or not Jack the Ripper was actually a famous writer who is still beloved today.

"America Unearthed" is produced by Committee Films for Travel Channel. For Committee Films, the executive producers are Andy Awes and Maria Awes. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Daniel A. Schwartz, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America.

ABOUT SCOTT WOLTER

Scott F. Wolter is a forensic geologist and television host. He is known best as the host of the series "America Unearthed." Wolter is based out of Minnesota, where he is the founder and president of American Petrographic Services and the inventor of Archaeopetrography (a process used to date and understand the origins of inscribed stone artifacts). In addition to investigating and dating ancient artifacts, Wolter was involved in analyzing fire damage to the concrete at the Pentagon after the September 11 terrorist attacks and has even helped the Las Vegas police investigate a homicide where a victim was found buried in concrete. His first television appearance was as a Kensington rune stone expert on the documentary "Holy Grail in America," which indirectly resulted in Wolter hosting "America Unearthed." Wolter is the author of several books on geology, the Knights Templar and theories related to pre-Columbian contact. His new book, "Cryptic Code of the Templar's in America: Origins of the Hooked X," is available early June 2019.

ABOUT TRAVEL CHANNEL

For the bold, daring and spontaneous; those adventurers who embrace the thrill of the unexpected; those risk-takers who aren't afraid of a little mystery; if you're up for anything, down for whatever, and above all, love great stories, journey on to Travel Channel. We're more than you expect and everything you didn't know you were looking for. Reaching more than 82 million U.S. cable homes, Travel Channel is the world's leading travel media brand. Fans also can visit Travel Channel for more information or interact with other fans through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. Travel Channel is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.





