Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Thursday, January 19, 2023
8:30-9:00 p.m. – THE GOLDBERGS: “Amadoofus” (1012)
Barring mixed emotions FROM the family, a special someone expresses their infatuation with Beverly. Meanwhile, DAVE Kim returns to Jenkintown with some exciting news. (TV-PG, L)
"Amadoofus" was written by David Guarascio, and directed by Princess Monique.
"The Goldbergs" are back for a monumental 10th season celebrating everything we love about our favorite '80s household while also welcoming a new season of life. With everyone living back under the same roof and Beverly preparing for her new role as Grandsmotherer, there is more Goldbergs pandemonium than ever!
As this new chapter unfolds, THE GOLDBERGS continue to remind us that there is no bond greater than family, and there is nothing they can't handle with each other's support.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:
