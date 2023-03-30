Scoop: ICE AGE: THE GREAT EGG-SCAPADE on FOX - Sunday, April 2, 2023
Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade airs Sunday, April 2 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Scrat, Manny, Sid, Diego and many more of your prehistoric pals FROM the Ice Age movies star in this hilarious animated adventure. Business is booming at Sid's new egg-sitting service, but when the dastardly pirate bunny Squint steals the eggs, THE HERD must take off on a daring rescue mission that turns into the world's first egg hunt. FOX's presentation of Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade, FROM Blue Sky Studios, airs Sunday, April 2 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Watch a preview here:
