Scoop: Everything New Coming Up on FOX the Week of August 11

Tune into Fox next week for new episodes of Name That Tune, The 1% Club, and MasterChef: Generations.

Take a look below to find out details about your favorite shows!

Name That Tune

Episode 413 “Apple for the Teacher”

Airdate: 8/12 at 8:00 - 9:00 PM ET/PT

Brigid, a middle school teacher from Charlotte, NC, and Jason, a flight attendant from Houston, TX face off in game one. In game two Amore, a barista from Memphis, TN plays against Calvin, an English Teacher from Charlotte, NC.

Each one-hour episode of Name That Tune is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. The contests feature a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round.

The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize in the all-new “Apple for the Teacher” episode of Name That Tune airing Monday, August 12 (8:00 - 9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NTU-413) (TV-PG D, L)

Watch a recent clip from the show!

The 1% Clu

Episode 109 “A Lifetime Supply of Hotdogs”

Airdate: 8/12 at 9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT

Emily, a balloon artist from Orange, CA; John, an astrologer from Niagara Falls, NY; and Lem, a software engineer from Dallas, TX are among 100 contestants competing for the chance to win up to $100,000. But it’s not typical trivia being tested, but rather a test of how your brain works through a series of questions that often lead to entertaining answers. Who can answer the question that only 1% of America got right and win the grand prize?! It’s time to find out in the all-new “A Lifetime Supply of Hotdogs” episode of The 1% Club airing Monday, August 12 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OPR-109) (TV-PG D, L)

Watch a recent club from the show!

MasterChef: Generations

Episode 1408 “Birthday Bakes” and Episode 1409 “Memory Lane - Mystery Box”

Airdate: 8/14 at 8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT

The chefs turn to their baking skills when tasked with making a celebratory birthday cake. Later, the chefs work in teams to create a dish using a mystery box filled with different food items from their generation in the all-new “Birthday Bakes/Memory Lane - Mystery Box” two-part episode of MasterChef: Generations airing Wednesday, August 14 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1408/1409) (TV-14 L)

Watch a clip from the show!

