Scoop: Coming Up on DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Thursday, July 25, 2024

Hosted by Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash, the all-new season of the popular game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if Don’t Forget the Lyrics!

Contestants will choose songs from different genres, decades and musical artists. Then they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen - but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and will attempt to sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million. First up, a cruise ship singer has an unbelievable run of luck to try to pay for his upcoming wedding, but can it last all the way to the Million? Then an Air Force veteran has a voice that soars to the skies, but will she hit some turbulence on her way to a million dollars in the all-new “The Human Jukebox! / Top Gun Vs. Top Model” two-hour episode of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! airing Thursday, July 25 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DFL-308/309) (TV-PG D, L)

Created by Jeff Apploff, Don’t Forget The Lyrics! is produced by Apploff Entertainment and Bunim/Murray Productions. Jeff Apploff, Garry Bormet, Rupert Dobson, Julie Pizzi, Pat Kiely, Sean O'Riordan and Niecy Nash serve as executive producers. Don’t Forget The Lyrics! is a Banijay format that first aired in 2007 and has been adapted in over 25 countries, most notably in France (Air Productions).

