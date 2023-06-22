Scoop: DAUGHTER OF THE BRIDE on FOX - Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Daughter of the Bride airing Tuesday, June 27 (8:00 - 10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Scoop: DAUGHTER OF THE BRIDE on FOX - Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Daughter of the Bride follows the special relationship between Diane (Marcia Gay Harden) and Kate (Halston Sage), who are not only mother and daughter, but also best friends. However, their lives are turned upside down when Diane announces her engagement to a man named Bruce (Aidan Quinn), whom she’s been secretly dating.

In a series of comical events, Kate must come to terms with letting her mother be happy with someone else while she navigates her own love life and career aspirations. As Diane falls deeper in love, Kate worries that their close-knit relationship will be forever changed—and not for the better; so, she subconsciously tries to sabotage the wedding plans (despite officiating it).

While Kate tries to get her mom to slow down and reconsider this obvious calamitous life decision, she finds herself falling for her handsome neighbor, Josh (Andrew Richardson)—the right guy at the totally wrong time in the all-new movie FROM MarVista Entertainment, Daughter of the Bride airing Tuesday, June 27 (8:00 - 10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Directed by Annette Haywood-Carter (“Savannah”), the film is co-produced by FOX Entertainment’s studio MarVista Entertainment and Particular Crowd with a script written by Karen Bloch Morse (“Ice Castles”). Daughter of the Bride is coming to select theaters (New York City, Los Angeles, Cleveland, ATLANTA and Boston), digital HD and On Demand Friday, February 3.




