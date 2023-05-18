Scoop: Coming Up the Season Premiere of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, May 24, 2023

MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, May 24 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By:
Season 13 of MASTERCHEF celebrates the "United Tastes of America," bringing together chefs FROM four regions of the country: the Northeast, the Midwest, the West and the South.

In the first round of auditions, chefs FROM the Northeast prepare their signature dishes for judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich, with guest judge Daphne Oz. Five home cooks will receive a coveted white apron and move on in the hopes of becoming the NEXT MASTERCHEF in the all-new "Regional Auditions - The Northeast" season premiere episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, May 24 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Season 12 of hit culinary competition MASTERCHEF brings back a batch of All-Stars for redemption in MASTERCHEF: BACK TO WIN. Summer's highest-rated and most-watched cooking show, MASTERCHEF features award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. For the first time ever, MASTERCHEF is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition's history, including two MASTERCHEF JUNIOR cooks now competing as adults! Twenty All-Stars will get a SECOND CHANCE to prove they have what it takes, facing the toughest challenges to-date, all while being held to the highest standards in MASTERCHEF history. The MASTERCHEF contestants will face a challenge of feeding hungry members of the Coast Guard, demonstrate their skills in a vegan dish challenge, travel to Horsetown, USA (Norco, CA) to feed cowboys and compete in the fan-favorite RESTAURANT TAKEOVER challenge at Wolfgang Puck's Spago. Only one home cook will ultimately claim the MASTERCHEF title, the $250,000 grand prize and a complete state-of-the-art kitchen FROM VIKING.

MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serve as executive producers.

Watch a video clip here:



