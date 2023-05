Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Founder of Broad Street Oyster Co., Christopher Tompkins, Joins as a Guest JudgeThe pressure is on for big impressions as Gordon sets the tone and makes a SPLASH with an extravagant entrance. In the first challenge of the season, the competitors are split into teams and tasked with creating a food shack on the beach. The teams must work together to develop an enticing menu and deliver excellent customer service to attract customers and make profit.The team with the most profitable shack is safe FROM elimination and a competitor FROM the losing team will go home in the all-new series premiere "Seaside Shack" episode of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars airing Wednesday, May 24 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.Watch the new trailer here: