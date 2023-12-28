Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX - Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Lauren Alaina, DeRay Davis and Nikki Glaser serve as Celebrity Detectives
Hosted by Ken Jeong, permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and a rotating panel of guest celebrity detectives must help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, each contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” FROM
the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip synch challenges.
In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with musical SUPERSTAR
Lauren Alaina, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration - or a totally hilarious train wreck in the all-new “Premiere: Lauren Alaina, Nikki Glaser, DeRay Davis, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton” season premiere episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE
airing Wednesday, Jan. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Watch the preview here: