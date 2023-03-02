Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, March 8, 2023
8:30-9:00 p.m. – THE GOLDBERGS: “The Better Annie” (1016)
Adam, excited to introduce Carmen to his family, is shocked by a former incident between her and one of his siblings. Meanwhile, Geoff helps Pop-Pop improve his roommate status. (TV-PG, DL)
"The Better Annie" was written by Elizabeth Beckwith and directed by Christine Lakin.
"The Goldbergs" are back for a monumental 10th season celebrating everything we love about our favorite '80s household while also welcoming a new season of life. With everyone living back under the same roof and Beverly preparing for her new role as Grandsmotherer, there is more Goldbergs pandemonium than ever!
As this new chapter unfolds, THE GOLDBERGS continue to remind us that there is no bond greater than family, and there is nothing they can't handle with each other's support.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
