Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, June 21, 2023

MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Wednesday, June 21 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, June 21, 2023 The Top 20 home chefs enter THE KITCHEN for their first challenge. Each contestant is tasked with creating a state fair-inspired dish, but there’s a twist - whoever wins the challenge grants the rest of their region immunity FROM going home in the all-new “State Fair Food” episode of MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Wednesday, June 21 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Entering its 13th season with an all-new theme, MasterChef: United Tastes of America sees Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich returning for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks FROM four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal!

Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef. Guest judges this season include MASTERCHEF JUNIOR judge Daphne Oz, former MASTERCHEF judge Graham Elliot, James Beard Award nominee Susan Feniger, James Beard Award nominee Tiffany Derry, Chef Andre Rush and Season 11 Winner Kelsey Murphy.

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.



