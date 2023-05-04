Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FARMER WANTS A WIFE on FOX - Wednesday, May 10, 2023

FARMER WANTS A WIFE airing Wednesday, May 10 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Interview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW & More Photo 1 Interview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, TV & More
Video: Watch 10 of Carol Burnett's Best Musical Moments Photo 2 Video: Watch 10 of Carol Burnett's Best Musical Moments
Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Breakdown Their SWEENEY TODD-Inspired SCHMIGAD Photo 3 Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Talk SCHMIGADOON! Finale
Streaming Review: All The Cool Kids Are Watching GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES On Paramo Photo 4 GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Rises To The Top Of The Must-See List

Streaming Review: All The Cool Kids Are Watching GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES On Paramount+As the farmers are at the final stages of their journeys to find that special woman who may one day be their wife, they continue the home visits with their remaining ladies. As things get closer to the end, everyone is feeling the pressure and a farmer feels he may have made a mistake sending one woman home in the all-new "I've Made a Mistake" episode of FARMER WANTS A WIFE airing Wednesday, May 10 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Farmer Wants a Wife is the most successful dating show in the world, airing in 32 countries and resulted in 180 marriages and 410 children. In a trend that's been sweeping America, there's been a migration FROM city-centers to suburban and rural locales, and with that, love follows. Hosted by SUPERSTAR entertainer and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles, this upcoming series follows four hard-working farmers-Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson and Landon Heaton-in search of real, lasting love. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living, as they embark on an adventure that could change the course of their lives forever. The pursuit of genuine love never looked like this as each farmer and their group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the women are invited to experience life on their respective farm.

From there, the farmers show each group what it is really like on an actual working farm, FROM tending to the land, feeding cattle and baling hay, to the behind-the-scenes business operations. For the ladies, the reality of this way of living may beg the question: how far are you willing to go for love? Together, with the hope of finding their ever-after, they endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials and romance that come with finding the one.

Farmer Wants a Wife is produced by Eureka Productions. Paul Franklin (The Real Dirty Dancing, Name That Tune), Chris Culvenor (The Mole, The Real Dirty Dancing, Name That Tune), Eden Gaha (MasterChef, The Real Love Boat) and David Tibballs (The Mole, Finding Magic Mike) serve as executive producers. Lauren Taylor Harding serves as an executive producer and the showrunner of the series.



RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS Photo
Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS

CBS has announced the new series order for LOTERÍA LOCA, a wildly entertaining, action-packed series hosted by Jaime Camil, who also serves as executive producer. Full of unexpected surprises, the new series is based on the Latin game of chance popularly known now as Lotería.

WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL to Premiere on Max Photo
WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL to Premiere on Max

The Max Original six-episode unscripted series WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL. Zooey Deschanel is on a mission to solve everyday food dilemmas by asking the tough questions we all have about what we eat. Watch the video trailer now!

KENDRA SELLS HOLLYWOOD Returns For Season Two in May on Max Photo
KENDRA SELLS HOLLYWOOD Returns For Season Two in May on Max

Kendra Wilkinson is back and this time the stakes are higher than ever. With a six-figure quota looming over Kendra’s head, she has to pull out all the stops to secure her place on the team and prove that she can sell some of the most exclusive real estate in LA. Watch the video trailer now!


From This Author - TV Scoop

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, May 2, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Videos

Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser Video Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series Video
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Video
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Disney+ Debuts PETER PAN & WENDY Second Trailer Video
Disney+ Debuts PETER PAN & WENDY Second Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
PARADE