Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT on FOX - Monday, February 6, 2023

ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT airing Monday, Feb. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Feb. 02, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT on FOX - Monday, February 6, 2023 Jason and Mike search the Allegheny Mountains to find a missing couple. Meanwhile, Keith joins a trauma therapy group and bonds with another patient in the all-new "Tim and Amy" episode of ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT airing Monday, Feb. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Co-created by John Eisendrath (the Executive Producer of The Blacklist) and SUPERSTAR Jamie Foxx, ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT is a procedural drama set in the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers JASON GRANT (Scott Caan, Hawaii Five-O) and NIKKI BATISTA's (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) season-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.

Six years ago, while working overseas, Jason received the call that every parent fears - he and Nikki's son, KEITH (Graham Verchere, The Good Doctor), had gone missing. FROM that moment forward, the lives of Jason, Nikki and their daughter, SYDNEY (recurring guest star Fivel Stewart, Atypical), were turned upside down. The frantic search to find Keith began and the mystery about his disappearance continues to this day.

Throughout the search to find Keith, Jason and Nikki's marriage deteriorated and they grew apart. Jason moved into private security, while Nikki was PROMOTED within the Philly P.D. to Head of the MPU, where she has been able to do for others what she wasn't able to do for herself, bring a loved one back home. At the MPU, she leads a team of highly skilled individuals including her current love interest MIKE (Ryan Broussard, Only Murders In The Building), whom Nikki met when he was assigned to oversee the search for Keith; KEMI (Adeola Role, The Blacklist), who is proficient in many languages, highly discerning of visual clues, and uses her know-how as a shaman to take a holistic approach to her job; and forensic anthropologist C (recurring guest star and newcomer Petey Gibson), who is a master at reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared. Together, the team works to find the missing, abducted, or kidnapped, and help reunite them with their loved ones before it's too late.

When Jason receives a possible proof-of-life photo that Keith is very much alive, he and Nikki will reunite personally and professionally to continue the fight for their son.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. John Eisendrath serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane and Michael Offer (101 and 102) are also executive producers.

Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Scoop: FANTASY ISLAND on FOX - Monday, February 6, 2023 Photo
Scoop: FANTASY ISLAND on FOX - Monday, February 6, 2023
Get all the scoop on FANTASY ISLAND, airing on FOX on Monday, February 6, 2023! Joely Fisher (Til’ Death) Makes a Guest Appearance. After an urn comes off the plane, three siblings must work through their past resentments in order to spread their mom’s ashes and fulfill her last fantasy. Watch a video clip now!
VIDEO: Melissa Gorga Talks Teresa Giudice RHONJ Feud on SHERRI Photo
VIDEO: Melissa Gorga Talks Teresa Giudice RHONJ Feud on SHERRI
Co-stars of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania & Margaret Josephs dished on the drama ahead of the season 13 premiere. Melissa Gorga teased why she didn’t attend Teresa Giudice’s wedding saying that, “enough is enough” and referring to her relationship with her sister-in-law as “toxic.” Watch the video clip now!
Photos: WICKEDS Brittney Johnson Bartends WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE Photo
Photos: WICKED'S Brittney Johnson Bartends WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Wicked on Broadway star Brittney Johnson appeared as the bartender on last night's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Johnson appeared alongside Real Housewives of Miami Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola on the Andy Cohen-hosted episode. Check out photos and a video clip now!

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, February 2, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, February 2, 2023
January 26, 2023

Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, February 2, 2023! In celebration of Max's birthday, Kat, Randi and Carter jointly gift him an RV rental so they can roadtrip to the Smoky Mountains together. Watch a video clip from a new episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, February 2, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, February 2, 2023
January 26, 2023

Get all the scoop on HELL’S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, February 2, 2023! They will be challenged to create a stunning seafood dish that will be featured in Entertainment Weekly. At dinner service, each chef takes turns running the pass while Chef Ramsay tests their attention to detail with sabotages. Watch a video!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Wednesday, February 1, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
January 26, 2023

Get all the scoop on SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST, airing on FOX on Wednesday, February 1, 2023! The celebrity recruits learn a valuable lesson in using fear to inform and help, rather than allowing it to overpower their thoughts. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Wednesday, February 1, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
January 26, 2023

Get all the scoop on NAME THAT TUNE, airing on FOX on Wednesday, February 1, 2023! Jordin Sparks vs. Clay Aiken and Amber Riley vs. Chris Colfer. Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ACCUSED on FOX - Tuesday, January 31, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ACCUSED on FOX - Tuesday, January 31, 2023
January 26, 2023

Get all the scoop on ACCUSED, airing on FOX on Tuesday, January 31, 2023! After the death of his ailing mother, a teenager suspects foul play when he discovers his mother's former hospice caretaker is now dating his father in the all-new “Danny’s Story” episode. Watch a sneak peek video now!
share