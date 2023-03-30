Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 911: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, April 4, 2023
9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Tuesday, April 4 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.by TV Scoop Mar. 30, 2023
The 126 race to rescue a woman with an ARROW shot into her head; Judd is doubly surprised by news Wyatt shares; Mateo helps a family member in need and comes to regret it in the all-new "Double Trouble" episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Tuesday, April 4 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Watch a preview of the new episode here:
