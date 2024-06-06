Scoop: Coming Up on THE 1% CLUB on FOX - Monday, June 10, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



100 contestants compete for the chance to win $100,000. A Santa look-alike, a viral dancer, and a dog fanatic are among 100 contestants competing for the chance to win up to $100,000. Who can answer the question that only 1% of America got right and win the grand prize in the all-new “Santa Doesn’t Do Double Negatives” episode of The 1% Club airing Monday, June 10 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OPR-106) (TV-PG L)

The 1% Club is a unique, compelling and funny game show that tests the nation’s intelligence, based on a scientific survey. This entertainment format is not about what you learned at school or your ability to memorize facts. Hosted by Emmy- and Grammy-winning stand-up comedian, actor, and writer Patton Oswalt (“The Goldbergs,” “Ratatouille”) the show is a chance to test how your brain works through a series of questions that all have a right answer, but can also lead to a series of entertaining wrong answers along the way. Whether you’re a contestant vying for the cash prize or a viewer playing with your friends and family on the app, answer enough questions correctly, and you could earn yourself a place in the 1% Club: an elite group of people who can honestly say they’ve outwitted 99% of the population. Following the original top U.K. series produced for ITV, The 1% Club has had a strong global rise, launching internationally in the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, France, Israel, Spain and Turkey.

Based on the hit international format, and produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and Magnum Media, the series will premiere Monday, June 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, following its May 23 debut on Prime Video in the U.S. and Canada.

Comments