Scoop: Coming Up on NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Monday, June 10, 2024

Charles, a marketing manager from Long Beach, CA faces off with Missy, a realtor from Lexington, KY. These two larger-than-life characters waste no time in giving entertaining performances in the first round, By Request. The big money ratchets up in round 2; Bid A Note where a mixture of strategy and music knowledge opens the door for one of these players to go for the $100,000 jackpot in the Golden Medley final round.

In game two Rebecca a finance manager from Gilbert, AZ, and Amy, who works in marketing insights in Dallas, TX go head-to-head in the first round Spin Me Round. Every correct answer wins $1,000 and it’s a close competition as the players go into Round 2; Bid A Note. The big money is looming as both players go all out to be THE ONE to go through to the Golden Medley. Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. The contests feature a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round.

The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize in the all-new “Bedazzled Boots & Frenemies” episode of NAME THAT TUNE airing Monday, June 10 (8:00 - 9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NTU-407) (TV-PG D, L)

Name That Tune is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O’Riordan serves as executive producer and Shane Byrne serves as the series’ showrunner. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein also are executive producers.

