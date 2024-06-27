Scoop: Coming Up on NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Monday, July 1, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Katie, a dog groomer from Philadelphia, PA and Ramsha, a barista from Seattle, WA go head-to-head in game one. In game two Julie, an HR manager from Nashville, TN is up against Ben, a graduate student from Baltimore, MD.

Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band.

The contests feature a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. THE PLAYER with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize in the all-new in the all-new “Barking, Brews & Big Money” episode of NAME THAT TUNE airing Monday, July 1 (8:00 - 9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NTU-410) (TV-PG D,L)

Name That Tune is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O’Riordan serves as executive producer and Shane Byrne serves as the series’ showrunner. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein also are executive producers.

