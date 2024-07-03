Scoop: Coming Up on GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With only nine entrepreneurs remaining, Teams Ramsay and Vanderpump are put to the ultimate sales test. With only three hours to prepare, the teams must present and sell unusual kitchen gadgets to buyers and brand representatives at the most important hospitality trade event of the year, the International Food and Drink Event. The presentations are judged by a panel of industry experts and the team with the highest sales percentage is safe from elimination in the all-new “Show and Sell” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, July 10 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-207) (TV-14 L, V). QVC Host Lucia Fox, Home Bargains Buyer Michael Baranowski and

Blendtec VP of Sales Chris Georgeson Serve as Guest Judges

Culinary icon, Gordon Ramsay, welcomes hospitality industry leader Lisa Vanderpump, to the second season of the high-stakes competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars. The two titans, who each bring their own expert knowledge, unique leadership styles and fiercely competitive nature, will face-off in the search for the next great food and beverage star. In a new twist this season, the entrepreneurs will pitch themselves and their products, services or business ideas to Gordon and Lisa, who will then choose contestants to build their respective teams. The battle commences as the teams are put through “Business Bootcamp,” designed to test their tenacity, initiative, perseverance and ambition as business leaders.

With a $250,000 prize on the line, these entrepreneurs will be challenged in all aspects of running a food or beverage enterprise, including re-marketing a food product, innovating a new product, building brand loyalty, sales pitching and management. In addition to Gordon and Lisa, the challenges will be evaluated by guest judges, curated focus groups and customer feedback, profit and loss metrics, and market and corporate feedback. In the end, the ultimate outcome for Gordon and Lisa will be whose mentorship leads to victory for one of their team’s Food Stars hopefuls.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global, a FOX Entertainment company. Gordon Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Deborah Sargeant serves as executive producer and showrunner.

