Sci-fi Series FOR ALL MANKIND Renewed for Season Five at Apple

Following its critically acclaimed fourth season, the Apple TV+ space drama series For All Mankind has landed a renewal for season five.

Additionally, Apple TV+ and “For All Mankind” creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi will expand the “For All Mankind” universe with a brand-new spinoff series, “Star City,” which will be showrun by Nedivi and Wolpert. Both series are produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

“Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with every season of ‘For All Mankind,’” said executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. “The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race. We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of ‘For All Mankind’ with our partners at Apple and Sony.”

“With each new season, ‘For All Mankind’ continues to build out a fascinating world and capture global audiences through high quality storytelling that has been so skillfully developed by Ron, Matt and Ben,” said Matt Cherniss head of programming for Apple TV+. “There is so much to explore and, we along with our partners at Sony, can’t wait to dive into this next chapter of the engrossing ‘For All Mankind’ universe.”

A robust expansion of the "For All Mankind” universe, “Star City” is a propulsive paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race - when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the INTELLIGENCE officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward. “Star City” is created by Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi, and Ronald D. Moore. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Davis of Tall Ship Productions.

Since its global debut, “For All Mankind” has been widely acclaimed as “one of the best shows on television,” and season four holds a perfect 100% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“For All Mankind” is created by Emmy Award winner Moore, and Emmy nominees Wolpert and Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, Seth Edelstein and Kira Snyder. “For All Mankind” is produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

All four seasons of “For All Mankind” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Photo Credit: Apple