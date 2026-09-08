Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman Talk Parenting Teens Ahead of PRACTICAL MAGIC 2

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Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman sat down with TODAY's Hoda Kotb to discuss their upcoming reunion in "Practical Magic 2," nearly 28 years after the original film became a box office hit. The conversation ranged from the long-awaited sequel to more personal territory, including what it is like raising teenagers.

The two actresses reflected on their personal connection and the challenges of parenting during the teen years, a topic they have touched on before in a separate TODAY appearance with Kotb focused on caregiving and redefining family. That earlier conversation found both women describing their hardest periods as moments that revealed their truest strength, a theme that carried into this latest sit-down.

Kotb also shared how Bullock's own path inspired her decision to pursue adoption, adding an emotional layer to the exchange between the three women. The moment underscored a recurring thread in their conversations with Kotb, one that moves easily between industry talk and candid reflections on family life.

The segment closed on a lighter note, with Bullock, Kidman and Kotb laughing over what the host described as her own midair meet-cute. The full range of topics, from motherhood to the mechanics of returning to a beloved franchise decades later, reflects the easy rapport the three have built. Kidman and Bullock previously spoke with Kotb about caregiving and redefining family ahead of their Practical Magic reunion.

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