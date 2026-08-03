Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman Surprise Fans at PRACTICAL MAGIC Cemetery Screening

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Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman made a surprise appearance at a cemetery screening of the original 1998 film Practical Magic, catching fans off guard as they gear up for the release of the long-awaited sequel. Footage shared by TODAY shows the pair crashing the outdoor event before also stopping by an AMC theater to greet moviegoers.

Bullock and Kidman starred as witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens in the original cult classic, and both return to the roles in Practical Magic 2. The sequel finds the sisters joined by Sally's daughters, played by Joey King and Maisie Williams, as the family curse that dooms any man who falls for an Owens woman resurfaces.

The new film also brings back stage veterans Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing as the eccentric witch aunts Bridget and Frances Owens, with Lee Pace joining the cast as a historian of magic. Bullock and Kidman also serve as producers on the sequel alongside Denise Di Novi.

The cemetery screening and AMC visit followed the release of the full trailer for Practical Magic 2, which offered a first extended look at the sisters' reunion and the new generation of Owens women navigating the family curse.

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