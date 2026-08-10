SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Keeps Breaking Box Office Records, GMA Reports

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SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY continues to rack up box office milestones, according to ABC News' Sophie Flay, who covered the film's ongoing success as part of GOOD MORNING AMERICA's Pop News segment. Flay's roundup grouped the film's latest records alongside several other entertainment headlines making news the same day.

The Pop News segment also highlighted Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock gearing up for 'Practical Magic 2,' giving fans an early look at the sequel's momentum. Flay additionally noted that Mattel has released a Whitney Houston Barbie doll, honoring the late singer with a collectible tie-in.

Flay's segment did not break down specific box office figures for SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY beyond noting the pattern of records falling, keeping the focus on the film's broader cultural momentum rather than granular numbers.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA has tracked the film's box office surge in previous coverage as well, including a report on Tom Holland's Gold Wedding Band Sparks Buzz As SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Breaks Records, which tied the film's ticket sales to fan reaction over Holland's personal life.

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