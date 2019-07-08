Samuel L. Jackson to Star Alongside Chris Rock in SAW Reboot

Samuel L. Jackson has joined Chris Rock in the upcoming reboot of "Saw," according to Variety.

Rock will play a police detective investigating a series of grizzly crimes and Jackson will portray Rock's father. Max Minghella also joins the cast as the partner of Rock's character and Marisol Nichols will play a police captain.

Production is underway for the Lionsgate film, but the plot details are under wraps other than saying it will offer deviously treacherous traps, clever clues and the edge-of-the-seat suspense that fans expect.

Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, spoke about the news saying, "We think Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock along with Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols make this film completely special in the 'Saw' canon and we can't wait to unleash this unexpected and sinister new story on fans of this franchise. This is next level of 'Saw' on full tilt."

"Saw" filmmakers Mark Burg and Oren Koules returned to produce the reboot, and Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed the second, third and fourth "Saw" movies will direct the new movie.

The "Saw" films revolve around the fictional character John Kramer, also called the Jigsaw Killer, who traps victims in situations that test their will to live. Tobin Bell has portrayed Jigsaw in all eight films.

The upcoming "Saw" will be released on Oct. 23, 2020.

Read the original article on Variety.





