Article Pixel Jan. 26, 2020  
Sam Mendes Takes Home Top Prize For '1917' at the DGA Awards; Full List!

Last night the Directors Guild of America Awards were given out. Taking the top prize was Sam Mendes for the film 1917.

Another big winner for the night was Alma Har'el, who won the First-Time Feature Film directing award for Amazon's Honey Boy.

HBO took home awards in 4 out of the 11 total categories, MAKING IT a standout at this year's ceremony as well.

Check out the full list of winners below!

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM

SAM MENDES
1917
(Universal Pictures)

Directorial Team:
• Unit Production Managers: Callum McDougall, Hannah Godwin
• First Assistant Director: Michael Lerman
• Second Assistant Director: Joey Coughlin

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES

NICOLE KASSELL
Watchmen, "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice"
(HBO)

Directorial Team:
• Unit Production Managers: Karen Wacker, Ron Schmidt, Joseph E. Iberti
• First Assistant Director: Keri Bruno
• Second Assistant Directors: Lisa Zugschwerdt, Ben White
• Second Second Assistant Director: Jessie Sasser White

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

JOHAN RENCK
Chernobyl
(HBO)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DOCUMENTARY

STEVEN BOGNAR and JULIA REICHERT
American Factory
(Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR

ALMA HAR'EL
Honey Boy
(Amazon Studios)

Directorial Team:
• Unit Production Manager: David Grace
• First Assistant Director: Sean Vawter
• Second Assistant Director: Colin Flaherty
• Second Second Assistant Director: Sarah Balboa

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMMERCIALS

SPIKE JONZE
(MJZ)
Dream It, Squarespace - Squarespace
• First Assistant Director: Thomas Smith

The New Normal, Medmen - Mekanism
• First Assistant Director: Thomas Smith
• Second Assistant Directors: David Marnell, Jeff Tavani

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES

BILL HADER
Barry, "ronny/lily"
(HBO)

Directorial Team:
• Unit Production Manager: Aida Rodgers
• First Assistant Director: Gavin Kleintop
• Second Assistant Director: Kevin Zelman
• Second Second Assistant Director: Heather Kehayas
• Additional Second Assistant Director: Mikaela Mathern

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMS

JASON COHEN
Encore!, "Annie"
(Disney+)

Directorial Team:
• Associate Director: Daniel Shultz

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS - SPECIAL

JAMES BURROWS
("All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons" - Directed by)
ANDY FISHER
("Live in Front of a Studio Audience" - Directed by)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'
(ABC)

Directorial Team:
• Associate Directors: Martin Pasetta Jr., Sara Niimi
• Stage Managers: John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Harvey Levine, Doug Tobin, Richard Silva, Jenny Nolan Bailey

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS - REGULAR

DON ROY KING
Saturday Night Live, "E. Murphy; Lizzo"
(NBC)

King's Directorial Team:
• Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Mike Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack
• Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS

AMY SCHATZ
Song of Parkland
(HBO Documentary Films)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

Franklin Schaffner Award
Arthur E. Lewis

Frank Capra Achievement Award
Duncan S. Henderson




