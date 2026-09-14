Salma Hayek on Reuniting with Adam Sandler and the Gang for GROWN UPS 3

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Salma Hayek spoke about returning for another round with Adam Sandler and the rest of the ensemble in a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, focusing much of the conversation on filming Grown Ups 3. Hayek used the appearance to reflect on what it was like getting the cast back together for the sequel.

Much of the segment centered on the relationships that have formed among the actors involved in the Grown Ups films. Hayek told hosts that the cast and their families have grown close over the years, giving viewers a sense of the off-screen camaraderie that has carried through multiple installments of the franchise.

Rather than diving into plot details, Hayek kept the discussion focused on the experience of shooting alongside longtime collaborators again. Her comments highlighted how the extended time together on set has translated into personal relationships beyond the work itself.

The appearance gave Hayek a chance to speak candidly about a project built around long-running friendships, with the conversation staying centered on the cast's dynamic rather than expanding into other current work.

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