Salma Hayek Talks Working With Demián Bichir, Being Directed By Angelina Jolie

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Salma Hayek spoke about her experience making "Without Blood" during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, focusing on two key collaborators behind the project. Hayek discussed what it was like working alongside Demián Bichir and being directed by Angelina Jolie, giving hosts insight into the dynamic on set.

The conversation centered on the working relationship between Hayek and her director, with Hayek offering her perspective on Jolie's approach behind the camera. She also touched on her scenes and collaboration with Bichir, rounding out a discussion focused squarely on the making of the film rather than its plot or themes.

Hayek kept her remarks focused on the creative partnerships that shaped the production, giving viewers a sense of the working environment Jolie fostered on set. The segment offered a glimpse into how the two approached their respective roles, one in front of the camera and one behind it.

The appearance gave Hayek a platform to speak candidly about a collaboration that paired an established actress with a director known primarily for her own acting career, a pairing that framed much of the conversation on the show.

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