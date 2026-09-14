Salma Hayek Pinault Calls WITHOUT BLOOD The Hardest Role She's Ever Taken On

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Salma Hayek Pinault appeared on TODAY to discuss her role in the war drama WITHOUT BLOOD, written and directed by Angelina Jolie, calling it the most difficult part she has ever taken on. Hayek Pinault said she resisted the project at first, telling TODAY, 'I didn't want to do it. It is the hardest role anyone can take. I didn't want to go to work and suffer every day for weeks.'

She revealed that it took convincing from Jolie for her to ultimately accept the role, though she did not detail specifics of that conversation during the appearance. The interview centered largely on the emotional toll of the production and what drew her back once she committed to it.

Beyond the film, Hayek Pinault used the appearance to reflect on personal milestones, including becoming a grandmother and turning 60. 'I keep growing up, keep falling in love with life,' she said, offering a broader perspective on where she is in her career and personal life alongside the demands of the new role.

WITHOUT BLOOD has also drawn attention on the festival circuit, having been featured as part of the lineup at the New York Latino Film Festival, which showcased the film alongside other Latino-focused works during its recent edition.

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