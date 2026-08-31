Photos: NEW YORK LATINO FILM FESTIVAL to Open With OTRA, WITHOUT BLOOD, MILLY

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The New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF) returns for its 26th edition from September 13–20, bringing together more than 125 films representing nearly 20 countries for eight days of premieres, conversations, and cultural celebration. Screenings and events will take place at Regal Union Square (850 Broadway), with additional programming at Berkeley College (3 E. 43rd Street), Alianza Dominicana Cultural Center (530 W. 166th Street), and a special presentation at United Palace (4140 Broadway). For more information on NYLFF 2026, visit www.nylatinofilmfestival.com.

This year's festival opens with the New York Premiere of Otra (110 min., USA), the directorial debut of long time Tyler Perry collaborator and Bronx native Armani Ortiz, the film is a genre-bending Latino musical told in a single continuous take and featuring music from Bad Bunny, Rosalía, Ozuna, Tainy, Marc Anthony and Aventura. The Festival will also screen Angelina Jolie's Without Blood (85 min., USA/Italy), starring Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir in a powerful exploration of war, trauma and revenge. Milly: Queen of Merengue (118 min., Dominican Republic/Puerto Rico), directed by Leticia Tonos Paniagua and starring Sandy Hernandez in a breakout role, the film chronicles Milly Quezada's journey from Washington Heights to becoming the legendary multi-Grammy award winning Queen of Merengue. The weeklong celebration will culminate Uptown with NYLFF's free community block party at Quisqueya Plaza (Broadway and Dyckman Street).

'As we celebrate 26 years, I'm proud that NYLFF continues to be a place where our stories, our talent and our culture can show up fully. Every year, I'm reminded that there is no shortage of incredible voices in our community, what's needed are more opportunities for them to be seen, heard and supported. That's what we've always been about. I'm grateful to the filmmakers who trust us with their work, the audiences who continue to show up, and the partners who believe in what we're building together,' said Calixto Chinchilla, Founder of the New York Latino Film Festival.

'WBD is proud to return to NYLFF as the presenting sponsor,' said Dennis Williams, SVP and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Warner Bros. Discovery. 'We're thrilled to continue celebrating the creativity, talent, and cultural impact of Latino filmmakers while engaging with the audiences and communities that make this festival so special.'

'In this new era under Mayor Mamdani it is as important as ever to give a platform to diverse storytellers, and we are proud to help the New York Latino Film Festival do just that for the Latin community,' said Deputy Commissioner at the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Kwame Amoaku. 'This festival has a strong history of discovering and developing new works, and exhibiting them for all New Yorkers to enjoy and experience.'

Festival Highlights

NYLFF will once again present a dynamic lineup of narrative features, documentaries and shorts from the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Highlights include two-time Tribeca Festival winner Summer of Three (85 min., Puerto Rico), an intimate coming-of-age story of friendship, loss and self-discovery set in Puerto Rico; The Long Con (14 min., USA), starring Emmy-nominated Baby Reindeer breakout Nava Mau as a runaway bride reunited with her grifter lover after a con goes sideways; and Jaripeo (71 min., USA/Mexico), which arrives at NYLFF following appearances at Sundance and Berlin, with a lyrical exploration of queer identity and cowboy culture in Michoacán, Mexico.

Additional highlights include West Side Familia (75 min., USA) a documentary by New York City filmmaker Taylor Hosking's following the story of a long-established Puerto Rican-led motorcycle crew and a community grappling with the preservation in the hyper-gentrified neighborhood of Manhattan's Upper West Side; Face Love (94 min., USA), a bilingual romantic comedy uniquely shot twice with the same cast to create independent English- and Spanish-language films; The Buzz / El Zumbido (13 min., Mexico), directed by Kate del Castillo (La Reina del Sur), about a celebrated actress hiding the abuse behind her seemingly perfect life; and Have a nICE Day (8 min., USA), a timely story of a Dominican-American family torn apart by an ICE raid. Rounding out the highlights are TheyDream (88 min., USA/Puerto Rico), winner of the NEXT Special Jury Award for Creative Expression at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, exploring grief, family and the power of art; and Abril (105 min., Costa Rica), starring François Arnaud (Heated Rivalry), a tender portrait of motherhood, heartbreak and rediscovery.

The FUTURO Digital Conference returns, presented by Audible and Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages and produced by Un Chin Media, for a day of conversations with leading content creators, entrepreneurs and industry voices. Audible will host creator sessions during the conference and will explore topics ranging from the business of comedy and wellness in the digital age to mentorship and building a career in the creator economy. Featured speakers and panelists include Sasha Merci, Black Rose, Milly Tamarez, Tommy 5K (Tommy Peña), Miami Chula (Claudia Mendoza), Adelfa Marr, Joshua Rosa, Christopher Rivas and Daisy Auger-Domínguez. FUTURO will also showcase digital storytelling and web series, including Ayô (17 min., Brazil), following a young Black gay artist navigating love, identity and racism in São Paulo; Loco (2025, 15 min., USA), Eddie Mujica's surreal dark comedy confronting the stigma surrounding mental health in the Latino community; and Sirens (2025, 15 min., USA), about a mother seeking justice after her son is killed by a police officer.

Sponsors

NYLFF is presented by Warner Bros. Discovery, with HBO as a Founding Partner. Official Partners include Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, Audible, and Regal, with additional industry support from the Motion Picture Association. The event is also made possible by the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. Participating sponsors and partners include Jim Beam, AARP New York, Berkeley College, MetroPlusHealth, PIX11, SAG-AFTRA, Sony Pictures, Third World Newsreel, and Talento Unlimited. The Futuro Digital Conference, produced by Un Chin Media, is presented by Audible and Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages. Programming for NYLFF Uptown is made possible with the support of New York City Council Member Carmen De La Rosa of District 10, Alianza Dominicana, Catholic Charities, and the United Palace.

About the New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF)

Since its inception in 1999 by Calixto Chinchilla, the New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF) has solidified its standing as the nation's premier Latino cinematic event. With a core mission to cultivate audiences for Latino cinema, strengthen the film community, and foster collaborations within the entertainment industry, NYLFF has become a beacon for Latino creatives across multiple mediums.

Its diverse programming includes the flagship film festival, the Futuro Digital Conference, a national touring series, and the award-winning marketing arm, AGENCY NYLFF, celebrated for its innovative and culturally resonant campaigns. NYLFF also partners with One-Fifty, Warner Bros. Discovery's artist studio, to champion original voices and nurture groundbreaking storytelling under the NYLFF Cinematics banner.

For more information, visit www.NYLatinoFilmFestival.com and follow NYLFF on Facebook (@NYLatinoFilm), Instagram (@NYLatinoFilmFestival), and Twitter (@NYLFF).

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