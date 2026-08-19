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SACRIFICE Starring Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy Sets Netflix Date

New promotional images offer a first look at the streaming film ahead of its release.

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SACRIFICE Starring Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy Sets Netflix Date

SACRIFICE will be released on Netflix in the US and France on October 16.

The film is directed by Romain Gavras, with a screenplay by Will Arbery and Romain Gavras.

The logline: 'During a star-studded charity gala brimming with celebrities, billionaires and empty speeches, a movie star in the midst of an existential crisis (Chris Evans) is taken hostage by a radical warrior (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her devoted followers. As the night descends into chaos, both an inward journey and an outward adventure ensue, where the line between performance and belief, salvation and sacrifice, begins to blur.'

Credits

Director: Romain Gavras

Writers: Will Arbery & Romain Gavras

Producers: Robert Walak, Jacob Perlin, Romain Gavras, Gregory Jankilevitsch, Klaudia Smeija-Rostworkerska, Giorgos Karnavas

Executive Producers: Marcin Czernik, Monika Ratajczak, Farhana Bhula, Ollie Madden, Richard Mansell, Ioanna Stais, Afroditi Panagiotakou, Dimitris Theodoropoulos, Katerina Kaskanioti, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Walid Said, Rohit Khanna, Jonathan Gray, Matthew Rhodes, Michael Sklut, Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, Thorsten Schumacher, Chiara Gelardin, Will Arbery

Key Cast

Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, Vincent Cassel, Ambika Mod, Sam Richardson, Jonatan 'Yung Lean' Leandoer, Jade Croot, Miriam Silverman, with John Malkovich and Salma Hayek Pinault

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