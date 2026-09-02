FAN LEVEL MIDNIGHT: DEVOTED TO THE OFFICE to Premiere on Peacock

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DEVOTED TO THE OFFICE makes its exclusive streaming premiere on Peacock on Sunday, September 7. The six-part docuseries explores the enduring legacy, cultural impact and devoted fanbase behind the beloved series through never-before-heard stories, original interviews with cast and creatives including Kathy Bates, Seth Rogen and Andy Buckley, archival interviews and more.

Going beyond the rewatch, Fan Level Midnight takes a closer look at the people whose lives have been changed by The Office -- from fans who found community and connection through the series to those who have carried lessons from the show into their own lives. Twenty years later, the fandom is bigger than ever (that's what she said), proving The Office isn't just a show people love to watch -- it's a world fans continue to live in, celebrate and pass on.

Fans can stream all nine seasons of The Office, plus all nine seasons of Peacock-exclusive The Office: Superfan Episodes, featuring longer cuts of beloved episodes packed with never-before-seen footage, re-cut scenes and rare bonus moments.

Then, keep the binge going with the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch and their new subjects: the staff of The Toledo Truth Teller when Season 2 of The Paper, on September 9.

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