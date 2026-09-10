Domhnall Gleeson Teases THE PAPER Season 2 Romance and His Taylor Swift Video Role

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Domhnall Gleeson stopped by TODAY to preview what's ahead in season two of THE PAPER, the Peacock mockumentary comedy spun off from THE OFFICE, and to discuss his character's evolving on-screen romance. Addressing the secrecy around the relationship, Gleeson said, "The fact that they're trying to keep it a secret from the rest of the office is great for the comedy."

Gleeson stars in THE PAPER alongside Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tim Key and Ramona Young, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the series. The show follows the documentary crew that once chronicled Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch as they turn their cameras on a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.

Season two picks up after the Truth Teller sweeps the Ohio Journalism Awards, with staffer Ned pursuing a new crusade that targets a local private club and threatens the paper's future, while Gleeson's character and Mare continue navigating their attraction. All episodes are set to premiere on Peacock.

Beyond the show, Gleeson used the TODAY appearance to share recommendations for travelers heading to Ireland and to talk about his recent turn in Taylor Swift's music video for "Opalite," offering a rare look at how the film role came together.

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