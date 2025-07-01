SWAMP DOGG GETS HIS POOL PAINTED Now Available on Digital

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted, a new documentary about singer, songwriter, and record producer Jerry Williams, aka Swamp Dogg, is now available on digital. Directed by Isaac Gale and Ryan Olson, the movie premiered at SXSW and was released in theaters on May 2.

Hidden away deep in suburban Los Angeles, Swamp Dogg, alongside housemates Moogstar and Guitar Shorty, has transformed his home into an artistic playground. Together, they navigate the tumultuous waves of the music industry and forge a wonderfully bizarre and inspiring path across time and space.

The movie features Swamp Dogg, Alonzo Williams, Moogstar, Tom Kenny, Guitar Shorty, Mike Judge, Dr. Jeri Williams, Johnny Knoxville, Naeem Juwan, and John Prine. Watch a trailer below.

Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

