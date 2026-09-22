SUPER TROOPERS 3 Arrives on Digital Platforms with New Gag Reel
Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar, the film reunites the original cast including Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske.
Searchlight Pictures' Super Troopers 3 has arrived on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango, featuring all-new bonus features including a gag reel and deleted scenes.
The third installment of the cult comedy franchise from the Broken Lizard crew finds the Super Troopers once again caught between questionable police work and complete mayhem. When Farva's wildly over-the-top Indian engagement to Thorny's sister spirals into chaos, the Super Troopers must navigate Thorny's schemes to break up the relationship, while trying to crack a pernicious new drug ring – all to save the day and maybe the wedding itself.
A 3-movie collection bundle, featuring the hilarious antics from all three films, is also available as a digital exclusive.
Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and written by Broken Lizard, Super Troopers 3 reunites Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske. The film also stars Hannah Simone, Nat Faxon, Chace Crawford, Andrew Dismukes, Marisa Coughlan, Jon Rudnitsky, Lisa Gilroy, Sakina Jaffrey, Iqbal Theba, Lynda Carter and Brian Cox.
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