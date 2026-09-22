SUPER TROOPERS 3 Arrives on Digital Platforms with New Gag Reel

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Searchlight Pictures' Super Troopers 3 has arrived on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango, featuring all-new bonus features including a gag reel and deleted scenes.

The third installment of the cult comedy franchise from the Broken Lizard crew finds the Super Troopers once again caught between questionable police work and complete mayhem. When Farva's wildly over-the-top Indian engagement to Thorny's sister spirals into chaos, the Super Troopers must navigate Thorny's schemes to break up the relationship, while trying to crack a pernicious new drug ring – all to save the day and maybe the wedding itself.

A 3-movie collection bundle, featuring the hilarious antics from all three films, is also available as a digital exclusive.

Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and written by Broken Lizard, Super Troopers 3 reunites Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske. The film also stars Hannah Simone, Nat Faxon, Chace Crawford, Andrew Dismukes, Marisa Coughlan, Jon Rudnitsky, Lisa Gilroy, Sakina Jaffrey, Iqbal Theba, Lynda Carter and Brian Cox.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 13 Hrs 11 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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