SUPER TROOPERS 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Out Now

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Hollywood Records and Searchlight Pictures have released the SUPER TROOPERS 3 original motion picture soundtrack, featuring music composed by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson. The soundtrack is now available digitally on platforms including Apple Music, Amazon, and Spotify.

The soundtrack features music by Emmy-winning and Grammy-nominated composer duo Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story). The metal-inflected guitar and sitar-soaked score provides a backdrop to the third installment of the cult classic comedy franchise by the Black Lizard team. The Searchlight Pictures film is in theaters now.

Birenberg & Robinson said: 'As pre-teens, Super Troopers was the most forbidden of fruits. Now that we're adults (who don't need our parents' permission), we are so proud to have scored the latest installment of this classic franchise. Jay, Kevin, and the rest of the Broken Lizard team are amazing collaborators, and we can't wait for everyone to hear the score.'

Everyone's favorite cops are back with the third installment of the cult comedy classic from the Broken Lizard crew: SUPER TROOPERS 3. When Farva's wildly over-the-top Indian engagement to Thorny's sister spirals into chaos, the Super Troopers must navigate Thorny's schemes to break up the relationship while trying to crack a pernicious new drug ring—all to save the day and maybe the wedding itself.

Tracklist

1) A Bad Case Of Gas

2) Mustache Ride

3) Coffee Order

4) Le Sportif Electrique

5) The Ground Is Lava

6) The Buchanan Bros

7) To The Bend And Back

8) Operation Indian Burn

9) Duck Neck Creek

10) Several Syrup Supplies Sabotaged

11) Buchanan Family Acres

12) Cobra Kissin'

13) Deploy The Robot

14) Brown Supremacy

15) Beef

16) Epipens

17) Cuck Chair

18) Sex-ception For A Beef-ception

19) Corn Syrup

20) Mustache Worshipping Losers

21) Not My Problem

22) Sticky Situation

23) Basic Policework

24) Gotta Get To That Wedding!

25) Hot And A Great Dancer

26) Elephant Suppository

27) Wrong Elephant

28) Shootout

29) My Revenge f

30) Pranking Farva

31) Sorry Rabbit

32) Kiss The Brides

About Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

Emmy-winning composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson are two of the most exciting names in film music today. They garnered recent acclaim for their work on Roku's Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe and directed by Eric Appel, which earned them an Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, as well as a Grammy nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

2026 is set to be an exciting year for the pair, with several feature premieres including Sony's The Breadwinner starring Nate Bargatze, Searchlight Pictures' Super Troopers 3 and Hulu's Pizza Movie starring Gaten Matarazzo, which premiered at SXSW.

Leo and Zach are most well-known for scoring Netflix's global-hit series Cobra Kai, starring the return of Ralph Macchio and William Zabka where their score takes center stage to tell the epic struggle of karate supremacy in the San Fernando Valley. The final season of the series earned the two an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score).

With an emphasis on originality and fun, the longtime collaborators have brought their talents to a diverse slate of movies and shows. The in-demand composers are key collaborators on a number of unique series from the recent Marvel Studios/Disney+ animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, created by Jeff Trammel, to Peacock's Twisted Metal, starring Anthony Mackie and based on the classic popular video game, and high-octane action-comedy Obliterated, from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg. Past projects also include Netflix's Florida Man and Peacock's Bumper in Berlin, based on the Pitch Perfect film franchise.

The two have a knack for showmanship and have performed several concerts of their Cobra Kai score at historic venues in Los Angeles. They have twice been invited to the MOSMA Film Music Festival in Málaga, Spain to perform alongside composers Marc Shaiman, John Debney, Daniel Pemberton, Harold Faltermeyer, and Roque Baños. Guitar World, Variety, Keraang!, and a number of other publications have all done extensive features about their work. They have been recently recognized for their achievements with nominations from the International Film Music Critics Association (IFMCA), Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMAs) and the ASCAP Composer's Choice Award. Leo and Zach's past collaborators also include Carrie Underwood, Paul Anka, Charli xcx, and Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson.

In addition to working together, Leo and Zach each pursue their own projects. Leo has scored the Emmy-nominated series Pen15, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and the films Bottoms, Anything's Possible, Mack & Rita, and Plus One. Zach currently scores two hit television series: CBS's reboot of Matlock starring Kathy Bates and Netflix's documentary series America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. In addition, Zach's 1980s inspired electronic music project D/A/D is considered one of the most accomplished in the synth wave genre and has received accolades from Pitchfork and NPR.

They were introduced in the studio of Emmy-winning composer Christophe Beck, where they worked as writers, arrangers, and producers and contributed additional music to a number of major films, including Frozen, Edge of Tomorrow, Ant-Man, and The Peanuts Movie. Both Leo and Zach currently reside in Los Angeles, CA.

About Searchlight Pictures

Searchlight Pictures is a global specialty film and television company that develops, produces, finances and acquires motion pictures and series for both worldwide theatrical and streaming releases. It has its own marketing and distribution operations, and is part of The Walt Disney Studios, a division of The Walt Disney Company. Founded in 1994 as Fox Searchlight Pictures, the company's titles have grossed over $5 billion worldwide, amassing 52 Academy Awards including five Best Picture winners since 2009: Slumdog Millionaire, 12 Years a Slave, Birdman, The Shape of Water, and Nomadland; 64 BAFTA Awards; 35 Golden Globe Awards; and 10 Grammy Awards.

Recent and upcoming releases include Radio Silence's Ready or Not 2: Here I Come starring Samara Weaving reprising her role as Grace; Broken Lizard's Super Troopers 3, the third installment of the cult comedy classic; Martin McDonagh's Wild Horse Nine starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell, and Tony Gilroy's Behemoth! starring Pedro Pascal.

The company includes Searchlight Television, the division which develops and produces series for streaming, network, and cable partners, and earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actress and an additional 5 nominations for 'The Dropout' from Elizabeth Meriwether, in partnership with Hulu and 20th Studios. Recently released for Searchlight Television is Meriwether's crime drama 'Furious,' loosely based on the 1987 film Black Widow, starring Emmy Rossum and Lola Petticrew.

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