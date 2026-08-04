Kevin Heffernan And Jay Chandrasekhar Reunite For SUPER TROOPERS 3

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Kevin Heffernan and Jay Chandrasekhar stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss reuniting for Super Troopers 3, the latest installment in the cult comedy franchise from Searchlight Pictures. The two spoke about what it meant to return to the material that first built their fan base years ago.

Their appearance centered on revisiting the franchise for the new film and what drew them back to the project.

The conversation touched on the experience of reassembling for a third installment, with the duo giving viewers a sense of the tone and comedic approach audiences can expect from the new film. Details on a release date were not part of the discussion.

The appearance placed Super Troopers 3 alongside a run of film-focused segments on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, giving fans of the franchise an early look at the reunion ahead of the movie's release.

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