STREET FIGHTER World Premiere Footage and Soundbites Released

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Footage and soundbites from the world premiere of STREET FIGHTER have been released. The premiere was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California, on Monday, October 12.

Cast members in attendance included Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Joe 'Roman Reigns' Anoai, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Vidyut Jammwal, Orville Peck, Mel Jarnson, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, and Jason Momoa, who also serves as a producer on the film.

Filmmakers in attendance included director/screenwriter Kitao Sakurai, along with producers Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Takayuki Nakayama and Stefan Makhoul.

STREET FIGHTER is only in theatres October 16, 2026.

Synopsis

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER! Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.

Paramount Pictures and Legendary Pictures present, in association with Capcom, a Legendary Pictures Production.

Credits

Executive Produced By: JJ Hook, Jay Ashenfelter, Kenzo Tsujimoto, Haruhiro Tsujimoto

Produced By: Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, p.g.a. Jason Momoa, Takayuki Nakayama, Stefan Makhoul

Based on the CAPCOM Video Game

Story By: Dalan Musson and Gary Dauberman

Screenplay By: T.J. Fixman and Kitao Sakurai

Directed By: Kitao Sakurai

Starring

Noah Centineo as 'Ken Masters'

Andrew Koji as 'Ryu'

Callina Liang as 'Chun-Li'

Joe 'Roman Reigns' Anoai as 'Akuma'

David Dastmalchian as 'M. Bison'

Cody Rhodes as 'Guile'

Andrew Schulz as 'Dan Hibiki'

Eric André as 'Don Sauvage'

Vidyut Jammwal as 'Dhalsim'

Orville Peck as 'Vega'

Olivier Richters as 'Zangief'

Hirooki Goto as 'E. Honda'

Rayna Vallandingham as 'Juli'

Kyle Mooney as 'Marvin'

Alexander Volkanovski as 'Joe'

Mel Jarnson as 'Cammy'

With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson as 'Balrog'

And Jason Momoa as 'Blanka'

Credits are not final and are subject to change.

This film is rated PG-13 for violence/action, bloody images, strong language, sexual references, partial nudity and brief smoking.

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