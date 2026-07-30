STREET FIGHTER Movie Releases Blanka vs. Ryu Special Look

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A special look at the upcoming STREET FIGHTER film has been released, spotlighting a matchup between the characters Blanka and Ryu. The footage offers audiences an early glimpse of how the video game franchise's characters will appear translated to the screen.

The 'Blanka vs. Ryu Special Look,' featuring Jason Momoa and Andrew Koji, is now available.

STREET FIGHTER IS ONLY IN THEATRES OCTOBER 16, 2026

The STREET FIGHTER film previously drew attention when WWE star Cody Rhodes discussed his role in the project during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, where he spoke about portraying his character and attending Comic-Con in costume.

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