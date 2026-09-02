Photos: STREET FIGHTER Cast to Appear at Tokyo Photo Call for World Warrior Tour

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The STREET FIGHTER World Warrior Tour held its official Japan photo call on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at Sensō-ji Temple in Tokyo. Stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Hirooki Goto and Jason Momoa appeared alongside director Kitao Sakurai for the event.

Photo Credit: Getty Images











In conjunction with the Japan launch, Paramount Pictures and Legendary Entertainment debuted the first-ever playable full-length movie trailer on YouTube, inviting fans around the world to fight their way through the new STREET FIGHTER trailer as they watch. The new trailer is billed as not just watchable, but playable, through YouTube Playables.

STREET FIGHTER is only in theatres October 16, 2026.

Synopsis

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.

Paramount Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present, in Association with Capcom, a Legendary Pictures Production of 'STREET FIGHTER.'

Credits

Executive Produced By: JJ Hook, Jay Ashenfelter, Kenzo Tsujimoto, Haruhiro Tsujimoto

Produced By: Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, p.g.a. Jason Momoa, Takayuki Nakayama, Stefan Makhoul

Based on the CAPCOM Video Game

Story By: Dalan Musson and Gary Dauberman

Screenplay By: Kitao Sakurai and T.J. Fixman

Directed By: Kitao Sakurai

Starring

Noah Centineo as 'Ken Masters'

Andrew Koji as 'Ryu'

Callina Liang as 'Chun-Li'

Joe 'Roman Reigns' Anoai as 'Akuma'

David Dastmalchian as 'M. Bison'

Cody Rhodes as 'Guile'

Andrew Schulz as 'Dan Hibiki'

Eric André as 'Don Sauvage'

Vidyut Jammwal as 'Dhalsim'

Orville Peck as 'Vega'

Olivier Richters as 'Zangief'

Hirooki Goto as 'E. Honda'

Rayna Vallandingham as 'Juli'

Alexander Volkanovski as 'Joe'

With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson as 'Balrog'

And Jason Momoa as 'Blanka'

Credits are not final and subject to change.

This film is rated PG-13 for violence/action, bloody images, strong language, sexual references, partial nudity and brief smoking.



Photo Credit: Getty Images

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