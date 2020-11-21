STRANGER THINGS Season 4 Announces New Cast Members Including Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, and More!

Stranger Things has announced some new cast members that will be joining the crew for season four of the Netflix original series!

The cast will include Robert Englund, who stars as Freddy Krueger in Wes Craven's Nightmare on Elm Street horror franchise. Englung plays Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

Eduardo Franco will play the role of Argyle, Jonathan's new BFF, who's described as a "fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza."

Jamie Campbell Bower plays Peter Ballard, a a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital, and get tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day.

Sherman Augustus takes on the role of Lt. Colonel Sullivan. He's an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all.

Mason Dye plays Jason Carver, a handsome, rich athlete who is dating the most popular girl in school. But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, his perfect world begins to unravel.

Tom Wlaschiha plays Dmitri, a smart and charming Russian prison guard. But can he be trusted?

Nikola Djuricko aka Yuri is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

Finally, Joseph Quinn plays the role of Eddie Munson, THE HEAD of the Hawkins High official D&D Club, The Hellfire Club.

The fourth season of Stranger Things doesn't have a set release date yet.

Stranger Things is an American Science fiction horror streaming television series created by the Duffer Brothers and released on Netflix. The twins serve as showrunners and are executive producers along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. The series premiered on Netflix on July 15, 2016. Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the first season focuses on the investigation into the disappearance of a young boy amid supernatural events occurring around the town, including the appearance of a girl with psychokinetic abilities. The second season focuses on Will's side effects from being in the Upside Down with its entities crawling into the real world. The third season focuses Eleven and Mike's relationship as the kids continue their battle against the Upside Down entities. The series stars an ensemble cast including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Cara Buono and Dacre Montgomery.

