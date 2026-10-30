STICK Season 2 to Return on Apple TV with Owen Wilson

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the season two premiere of 'Stick,' the sports comedy starring and executive produced by Owen Wilson and created by Jason Keller. Led by an ensemble cast including Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant, season two welcomes Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Rhea Seehorn, alongside John Higgins, Billy Zane, Rex Linn, Sasha Alexander and Missi Pyle. The new season also features the return of legendary broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman as guest stars. The ten episode second season premieres Wednesday, November 4, 2026 with two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until December 30.

Episode 201: 'Sirens in Soft Spikes' - Premieres Wednesday, November 4

As the golf world waits on Santi to turn pro, Pryce gets a taste of his glory days.

Episode 202: 'Don't Be Summer Mayonnaise' - Premieres Wednesday, November 4

The gang heads to LA, where Santi hits the PGA spotlight. Clark presents Pryce with a wild idea.

About 'Stick' S2

'Stick' season two, starring and executive produced by Owen Wilson and created by Jason Keller, will expand its cast with Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Rhea Seehorn ('Pluribus') in a supporting role. Also starring Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant, 'Stick' returns for its second season on Apple TV on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 with two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until December 30, 2026.

'Stick' is a heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before. In season one, Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Dager).

In season two, Santi takes the next step in his pursuit of professional golf, only to discover how quickly the game changes when talent becomes expectation. As Santi chases his dream, Pryce Cahill finds himself wondering what might still be possible for him. Urged on by his former rival Clark Ross (Olyphant), Pryce does something nobody expects: he bets on himself, launching an improbable comeback in hopes of becoming the oldest golfer ever to win a major. But the road back proves far harder than he imagined. And the closer Pryce gets to the golfer he once was, the more he is forced to confront why he never fulfilled the promise everyone once saw in him. With brilliant new coach Amanda (Seehorn) and trusted caddie Mitts (Maron) in his corner, Pryce sets out to prove — to the golf world and, more importantly, to himself — that maybe he really was as good as everyone always said he was.

In addition to Seehorn, season two also welcomes John Higgins, Billy Zane, Rex Linn, Sasha Alexander and Missi Pyle, and features return guest appearances from legendary broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman and golf enthusiasts Matt Scharff and Dan Rapaport.

Hailing from Apple Studios, 'Stick' is showrun by Keller, who also serves as executive producer alongside Wilson, Ben Silverman for Propagate Content and Entertainment 360's Guymon Casady. The series is also executive produced by Christopher Moynihan, Rodney Ferrell, Howard T. Owens, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg, and Bill Callahan.

'Stick' is available on Apple TV.







Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 08 Hrs 31 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone