STICK Season Two Premiere Celebrated by Apple TV with Owen Wilson

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Apple TV celebrated the season two premiere of 'Stick' with an event featuring star and executive producer Owen Wilson, held Wednesday, October 28 at Topgolf in El Segundo.

The evening included a conversation with the cast and creators behind the series, along with immersive activities inspired by the show. Attendees included executive producer and star Owen Wilson, along with stars Peter Dager, Lilli Kay, Mariana Treviño and Rex Linn, executive producers Jason Keller, Ben Silverman, Guymon Casady, Christopher Moynihan, Howard T. Owens, Drew Buckley and Bill Callahan, and golf enthusiast Dan Rapaport. The 10-episode second season of 'Stick' premieres Wednesday, November 4, 2026 with two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until December 30, 2026 on Apple TV.

Throughout the evening, attendees interacted with the cast before heading to the Topgolf bays for gameplay. The evening culminated in a clubhouse conversation moderated by Rapaport, featuring Wilson, Dager, Kay, Treviño and Linn.

'Stick' is a heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships, set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before. Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager).

In season two, Santi takes the next step in his pursuit of professional golf, only to discover how quickly the game changes when talent becomes expectation. As Santi chases his dream, Pryce finds himself wondering what might still be possible for him. Urged on by his former rival Clark Ross (Timothy Olyphant), Pryce does something nobody expects: he bets on himself, launching an improbable comeback in hopes of becoming the oldest golfer ever to win a major. But the road back proves far harder than he imagined. And the closer Pryce gets to the golfer he once was, the more he is forced to confront why he never fulfilled the promise everyone once saw in him. With brilliant new coach Amanda (Rhea Seehorn) and trusted caddie Mitts (Marc Maron) in his corner, Pryce sets out to prove — to the golf world and, more importantly, to himself — that maybe he really was as good as everyone always said he was.

Led by an ensemble cast that includes Wilson, Dager, Maron, Treviño, Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant, the second season of 'Stick' welcomes Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Rhea Seehorn, alongside John Higgins, Billy Zane, Rex Linn, Sasha Alexander and Missi Pyle, and features return guest appearances from legendary broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, and golf enthusiasts Matt Scharff and Rapaport.

Hailing from Apple Studios, 'Stick' is showrun by Keller, who also serves as executive producer alongside Wilson, Ben Silverman for Propagate Content and Entertainment 360's Guymon Casady. The series is also executive produced by Christopher Moynihan, Rodney Ferrell, Howard T. Owens, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg and Bill Callahan.



View photos HERE. On Wednesday, October 28 at Topgolf in El Segundo, Apple TV celebrated the highly anticipated season two premiere of “Stick” with a special event featuring a conversation with the cast and creators behind the series, as well as immersive activities inspired by the series. Attendees included executive producer and star Owen Wilson, along wit

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