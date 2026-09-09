Mark Bego Updates Micky Dolenz Memoir for THE MONKEES' 60th Anniversary

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Rock music author Mark Bego has updated Micky Dolenz's memoir I'm a Believer to mark the 60th anniversary of The Monkees' landmark TV debut. The revised edition, co-authored by Dolenz and Bego, is titled I'm a Believer: My Life of Monkees Music, & Madness, Updated and is set for release on Sept. 15, 2026 by Lyons Press, a few days after the exact 60th anniversary air date of The Monkees' NBC-TV sitcom on September 12.

The trade paperback edition carries ISBN 9781493097012 and is priced at $19.95, with an eBook edition (ISBN 9781493097029) priced at $14.99. The book runs 256 pages, trim size 6 x 9, and includes 62 black-and-white photos. It is categorized under Biography & Autobiography / Entertainment & Performing Arts.

Of The Monkees' original four members — Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Peter Tork, and Michael Nesmith — Dolenz is the only one still alive, with his former cast- and band-mates having all passed away. Dolenz continues to sing, tour, and record; his newest EP album Timeless has been released to growing acclaim. Dolenz currently tours with a show billed '60 Years of the Monkees.'

Bego, the author of more than 70 books, including a multimillion-copy-selling book on Michael Jackson, has returned to his role as co-author for the newly updated memoir. In addition to writing a new chapter that updates the scope of Dolenz's ongoing creative work in the 21st century and documents the deaths of Jones, Tork, and Nesmith, Bego has also compiled a new discography for the book.

About the Co-Author

Mark Bego is a New York Times best-selling author of sixty-two books on rock 'n' roll, country music, and show business. Heralded in Publisher's Weekly as 'The Prince of Pop Music Bios,' his biographies have covered Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, and Billy Joel, with 11 million copies of his books in print. Bego lives in Tucson, Arizona.

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