SONS 2 THE GRAVE Film Examines Gun Violence and Fear

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SONS 2 THE GRAVE, the film written and produced by Lynne Stoltz of Canadian production company Have Faith Productions, continues to reach audiences through major streaming platforms, including Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Tubi, YouTube Movies & TV, and Roku. The film's continued audience response includes a reported 7.8/10 viewer rating on IMDb, reflecting ongoing interest in its story and examination of gun violence and the circumstances surrounding it.

At the heart of SONS 2 THE GRAVE is a simple but profound idea: 'We're born sons, and we die sons. Somewhere in between is the story.' The film follows 18-year-old basketball phenom Marcus Jennings, whose promising life is tragically cut short when he is murdered after midnight on a footbridge that divides two very different worlds—the homes of the wealthy and politically connected and the poverty-stricken community of Hudson. What follows is a story of choices, fear, loyalty, and silence. Marcus' friends know more than they are willing to say. Their silence gives power to a killer while placing an emotional burden on them that can follow them for the rest of their lives.

SONS 2 THE GRAVE does more than tell the story of a young man lost to gun violence. It examines the complex environment surrounding violence and the difficult choices people make when confronted with fear. Celebrity and status can attract the good, the bad and the ugly, often making it difficult to recognize the difference until it is too late. Ultimately, however, the characters are connected by something far more universal: fear. Fear of staying, fear of leaving, and fear of appearing weak.

Through Marcus' story, the film asks audiences to consider how fear and silence can influence decisions—and how those decisions can have consequences that extend far beyond a single moment. Written and produced by Lynne Stoltz, SONS 2 THE GRAVE is intended to spark meaningful conversations about gun violence, accountability, community, and the circumstances that can put young lives at risk. The film's availability across multiple streaming platforms gives new audiences an opportunity to discover a story that remains deeply relevant while encouraging viewers to look beyond the headlines and consider the human choices behind the violence.

The shooting of seventeen-year-old Cashie Auguste in Toronto this week has once again brought to the forefront, something has to be done to make sure that Cashie and others are not just names on a long and growing list.

SONS 2 THE GRAVE brought some of today's hottest young stars from series such as Empire, Grownish, BET's The New Edition miniseries, Detroit, and Superfly, alongside veteran actors. Three time NAACP nominated actor Darrin DeWitt Henson (Stomp the Yard, Soul Food, BET's The Family Business), actor and Atlantic Records & Soul Train Award winning recording artist Trevor Jackson (Grey's Anatomy, Sony's Superfly, ABC Grown-Ish, ABC's American Crime), NAACP Image Award winner Justin Martin (The Soloist with Jamie Foxx, Flight, with Denzel Washington, High School Musical 3, A Raisin in The Sun, Blue Bloods, Cold Case), Maria Howell (Hidden Figures, Bounce, Saints & Sinners, The Color Purple, Devious Maids, The Blind Side, Hunger Games), Emmy winner Greg Alan Williams (Chicago Med on NBC, FOX's The Resident, Green Leaf on OWN, Hidden Figures, Remember the Titans, In the Line of Fire), Brad James (Outer Banks, Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse, Syfy's Superstition, BET's American Soul, Lifetime's 'Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta', The Choice), NAACP nominee Algee Smith (Snoop Biopic, BET's New Edition Movie, Detroit Movie, Fox's 'The Hate You Give'), Ajinoa Alexus (Lifetime's Mary J Blige movie series, Fox's Empire, Breaking in Movie with Gabrielle Union, Tyler Perry's 'Acrimony', Cover Girl spokesperson, Light as a Feather (Hulu), Runaways), Keith Arthur Bolden (Reasonable Doubt, BET's American Soul, WGN Underground), Atkins Estimond (Hightown, How To Get Away With Murder on ABC, The Resident on Fox, OWN's 'Love Is' TV Show) and introducing hip hop mogul T.I. Tip Harris' son Messiah Harris (T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle), MTV Award winner DJ Holiday (Streetz 94.5 ATL).

Where to Watch

SONS 2 THE GRAVE is currently streaming on:

Apple TV+ | Amazon Prime | Tubi | YouTube Movies & TV | Roku

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