SONGWRITERS UNDER THE COVERS with Victoria Shaw Explores the Artists and Stories Behind Memorable Hit Songs

ALL ARTS, the multimedia arts platform launched earlier this year by WNET (parent company of New York's PBS stations THIRTEEN and WLIW21 and operator of NJTV), is pleased to announce the launch of Songwriters Under the Covers with Victoria Shaw, a new, intimate, music performance and storytelling series created in collaboration with award-winning songwriter Victoria Shaw and Brighton Entertainment. Songwriters Under the Covers with Victoria Shaw puts the spotlight on the songwriters of some of music's biggest hits across pop, rock, and country.

In each episode, top-selling songwriters share the little-known stories behind their hit songs along with an intimate live acoustic performance on stage. "Every song has a story, and Songwriters Under the Covers with Victoria Shaw is the ideal vehicle to tell those stories. It's the perfect balance between GREAT PERFORMANCES and compelling storytelling," notes Brad J. Fuss, President of Brighton Entertainment and Executive Producer & Director of the show.

Victoria Shaw is the host of the new program. A songwriter herself, Shaw is known for penning hits such as Garth Brooks' "The River," Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera's "Nobody Wants to be Lonely," along with recorded songs for artists such as Faith Hill, Billy Ray Cyrus, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, Tricia Yearwood, Olivia Newton-John, and many more artists. The episodes were filmed at Birdland Theater in New York City, where Shaw has been presenting this style of "songwriters in the round" performances, popular on the Nashville music scene.

Shaw notes: "I have been doing these shows for the past 20 years. I'm blessed to know a lot of talented, funny, wonderful musicians who are dear friends. I invite those friends who just so happen to be top-selling songwriters from across the pop, rock and country worlds to join me on stage to play their huge hits and reveal what went into creating those iconic songs. It's very organic, and my shows feel like you're hanging out in my living room listening in on a bunch of songwriters singing songs, swapping stories and cracking jokes. That's my goal every night, for my shows to feel like a party at my house."

"It feels more like you are eavesdropping on a studio session between friends than watching a show," adds Fuss. "All the best songwriters seem to know each other, and they definitely all know Victoria, which is why she is the perfect host. We get to not only hear acoustic versions of our favorite songs sung by those who wrote them, but we get to hear the little-known stories and anecdotes behind them that are rarely told."

Songwriters featured in the series include Brett James (Carrie Underwood's "Jesus Take the Wheel"), Desmond Child (Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer"), Angela Hunte (Alicia Keys and Jay-Z's "Empire State of Mind"), Erika Ender (Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi's "Despacito"), Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon's "Keep on Loving You"), Mark Hudson (Aerosmith's "Livin' on the Edge"), and more.

Under the Covers with Victoria Shaw will premiere on Wednesday, October 16 at 8:30 p.m. on the ALL ARTS streaming app and website, which are available nationally, and the ALL ARTS New York-area broadcast channel.

Watch a trailer here:





Related Articles View More TV Stories