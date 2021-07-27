SMALLVILLE Will Be Available on Blu-ray Oct. 19

It's been 20 years since Clark Kent first arrived in Kansas, and in honor of the 20th Anniversary of the remarkable series, Smallville: The Complete Series 20th Anniversary Edition will soar onto Blu-ray for the first time ever from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on October 19, 2021. This set for the ultimate fan features all 218 episodes along with over 28 hours of bonus features from all 10 incredible seasons, plus Digital Copy (US Only). Smallville: The Complete Series 20th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray is priced to own at $179.99 SRP ($209.99 in Canada) and will also be available on DVD for $154.99 SRP ($184.99 in Canada).

The groundbreaking, Emmy®-winning 10-season hit that redefined the origins of the world's greatest super hero is all here - from Krypton refugee Kal-El's arrival on Earth through his tumultuous teen years to Clark Kent's final steps toward embracing his destiny as the Man of Steel. Relive a decade's worth of thrills in fantastic adventures full of action, heart and humor in abundance, all anchored by the marvelous performance of Tom Welling at its center. Savor again the series' thoughtful and imaginative integration and reinvention of the iconic characters of DC lore. And let your spirits be lifted up, up and away.

Starring Tom Welling as "Clark Kent," Allison Mack as "Chloe Sullivan," Kristin Kreuk as "Lana Lang," Michael Rosenbaum as "Lex Luthor," John Glover as "Lionel Luthor," Erica Durance as "Lois Lane," Annette O'Toole as "Martha Kent," John Schneider as "Jonathan Kent," Justin Hartley as "Oliver Queen," Sam Jones III as "Pete Ross," Cassidy Freeman as "Tess Mercer," Aaron Ashmore as "Jimmy Olsen," Eric Johnson as "Whitney Fordman," Laura Vandervoort as "Kara," Callum Blue as "Zod," Jensen Ackles as "Jason Teague" and Sam Witwer as "Davis Bloome," Smallville has also featured many notable guest stars including Terence Stamp, James Marsters, Michael McKean, Ian Somerhalder, Jane Seymour, Brian Austin Green, Pam Grier, Helen Slater, Michael Ironside, Julian Sands, Tori Spelling, Rutger Hauer and Christopher Reeve.

Superman was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Based on DC Comics characters, Smallville was developed for television by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar. Its executive producers have included Michael Tollin, Brian Robbins, Joe Davola, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, James Marshall, Brian Peterson, Kelly Souders, Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, Greg Beeman, Ken Horton and Tom Welling. The series is from Tollin/Robbins Productions, Millar/Gough Ink and Warner Bros. Television.

Smallville: The Complete Series 20th Anniversary Edition includes 2 DVD discs with over 28 hours of bonus features originally released on the Smallville Seasons 1-10 DVD sets.