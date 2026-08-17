SILO Season 3 Scene Sends Lukas and Kennedy Into Silo 17's Danger Zone

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Apple TV released a new scene from SILO Season 3 centered on Lukas Kyle and Patrick Kennedy, two fugitives sent on a covert mission into Silo 17. According to the streamer, the Algorithm agreed, after negotiations, to allow the pair to travel to Silo 17 in search of the abandoned children, while secretly pursuing a way to disable the Safeguard. The Algorithm has flagged both men as a risk to Silo 18, raising the stakes of their journey into the abandoned facility.

SILO stars and is executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, with the series created by Emmy Award winner Graham Yost. The show also features Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash and Alexandria Riley. The series follows Juliette, played by Ferguson, as she uncovers the truth behind the underground society first introduced in Season 1, before venturing beyond her own silo in Season 2 to trace the origins of the world that controls her community.

Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV, continuing the story as trust among the silos continues to erode and new threats emerge from within the Algorithm's control. The scene adds another layer to the season's unfolding mystery around Silo 17 and the fate of the children left there.

Apple TV previously shared another Season 3 scene revealing the identity of Daniel and Helen's captors after a tense car chase, part of the same season's expanding storylines. Read more about that SILO Season 3 scene here.

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