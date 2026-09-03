Apple TV Marks Tim Robbins' Final SILO Scene as Bernard Holland Exits

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Apple TV shared a farewell video marking Tim Robbins' last day on set of SILO, honoring the actor's three-season run as Bernard Holland in the sci-fi drama. The clip frames Bernard as one of the show's most complex figures, a morally gray murderer who ultimately sought to protect his people, and describes him as leaving the story a hero.

Robbins stars in SILO alongside Rebecca Ferguson, who also serves as executive producer, in a series created by Emmy Award winner Graham Yost. The show also features Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash and Alexandria Riley. The series follows Ferguson's character Juliette as she uncovers the truth behind the underground society introduced in Season 1 before venturing beyond its walls in later seasons.

Season 3 of SILO is now streaming on Apple TV, continuing the story of the underground silos and the forces controlling them as the show's central mysteries deepen. The farewell tribute to Robbins arrives as the season has moved through major turns for its ensemble, including Helen's tour of Silo 18 and Senator Thurman's rehearsed speech in a recent episode.

The tribute video calls Robbins' performance as Bernard 'incomparable,' underscoring how central the character became to the show's exploration of survival and moral compromise across the underground silos.

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