Sheryl Crow Talks New Album PICK YOU UP, Her 12th Studio Record, On GMA

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Sheryl Crow stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her upcoming 12th studio album, 'Pick You Up,' giving viewers a first look at the project ahead of its release.

Crow is a familiar presence on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, having appeared on the program in the past for both performances and interviews. She previously performed her hit 'If It Makes You Happy' as part of the show's Summer Concert Series and sat down with the program to reflect on Dolly Parton's life and legacy following the country legend's death.

'Pick You Up' is set to arrive digitally on Oct. 9, with physical vinyl and CD editions following on Nov. 20. The staggered release gives fans multiple ways to access the new material, from streaming to collectible formats.

The GMA appearance gave Crow a platform to introduce the new album to a national audience ahead of its release. Her past visits to the program, including her Summer Concert Series performance, have shown a recurring relationship between the artist and the show.

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