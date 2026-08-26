SILO Season 3 Episode 8 Scenes Show Founders Preparing for the End of the World

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Apple TV posted a compilation of full scenes from SILO Season 3 Episode 8, titled 'Gray Goo,' centered on the Founders as they prepare for what they believe is the end of the world. The footage highlights a growing rift, with characters Daniel and Helen unconvinced by the Founders' apocalyptic planning.

SILO stars and is executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, with the series created by Emmy Award winner Graham Yost. The show also features Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash and Alexandria Riley. The series follows Juliette, played by Ferguson, as she uncovers the truth behind the underground society first introduced in Season 1 before venturing beyond its walls in later seasons.

Season 3 of the sci-fi drama is now streaming on Apple TV, continuing the story of the underground silos and the forces controlling them. The new episode's scenes lean into the show's ongoing tension between blind faith in the Founders' vision and the doubts of those who question it, a conflict that has shaped much of the season's tension around Silo 17 and Silo 18.

The release follows other Season 3 material Apple TV has shared in recent weeks, including a scene sending fugitives Lukas Kyle and Patrick Kennedy into Silo 17's danger zone in search of missing children while evading the Algorithm's scrutiny.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...