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SILO Season 3 Scene Reveals Daniel and Helen's Captors' Strange Offer

The scene marks a turning point in the sci-fi drama's underground mystery.

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Apple TV posted a tense scene from SILO Season 3 that finally answers a lingering question hanging over Daniel and Helen's storyline: who has been holding them, and why. After hours trapped in a car speeding to an unknown destination, the two characters watch their abductors reveal themselves and lay out a strange proposition, closing out a suspenseful stretch of the season.

SILO stars and is executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, and the series was created by Emmy Award winner Graham Yost. The show also stars Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash and Alexandria Riley, among others. Season one centers on a toxic, ruined future where thousands live underground in a giant silo, while season two follows Juliette as she travels beyond her own silo to uncover the origins of the underground society and the forces controlling it.

Season three continues that thread, with the show's central mysteries deepening as new characters and storylines, including Daniel and Helen's ordeal, come into focus. The series streams now on Apple TV.

The cast has previously discussed how closely fan theories have tracked with the show's unfolding secrets, a conversation detailed in SILO Cast Responds to Fan Theories as Season 3 Streams on Apple TV, which offers additional context on the season's biggest reveals.

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